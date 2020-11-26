Melissa McCarthy Calls Her Nine Perfect Strangers Costar Nicole Kidman a 'Wonderful Weirdo'

McCarthy and Kidman are set to star in the miniseries adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel Nine Perfect Strangers

Melissa McCarthy has revealed that Nicole Kidman is not just a wonderful actress, she's an amazing oddball.

The Superintelligence star appeared on Wednesday night’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new movie when she touched on what it was like working with Kidman on their upcoming miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

"I’ve met Nicole but I’ve not worked with her. There’s something so regal about her," McCarthy, 50, told host Jimmy Fallon virtually. "You expect her to be, 'Hello, I’m Nicole Kidman.'"

Instead, McCarthy was pleasantly surprised to find the Oscar winner, 53, was much more down to earth.

"Then you really get to know her and you’re like, 'She’s weird!'" McCarthy said, smiling. "She’s a wonderful weirdo."

The two actresses are working on an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel Nine Perfect Strangers, which follows nine Australians from different walks of life as they attend a 10-day retreat.

Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Michal Shannon, Tiffany Boone, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, Manny Jacinto and Samara Weaving are starring in the series.

"It's such a good group, and everyone's so weird," McCarthy told Fallon. She also revealed she was in awe of Shannon, 46.

"I literally hunker down and sometimes they’re like, ‘Melissa, it’s your line.' And I go, 'Oh I’m sorry I was just watching Shannon,'" she said. "He’s one of the most fascinating people I’ve ever met. And funniest."