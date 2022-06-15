Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's Relationship Timeline

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone first met as teenagers before later reconnecting in a comedy class

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are one of Hollywood's funniest couples.

The actors first crossed paths in the '90s when they were in school, but didn't properly meet until 1998 when they joined the same comedy class in Los Angeles. Since then, they've been sharing scenes on both the big and small screens in addition to writing and producing their own projects.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's nothing but supportive, and he's super smart," McCarthy told PEOPLE of her comedy producer husband. "He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!"

From crossing paths during their teenage years to working alongside each other as parents and colleagues, here's the full timeline of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's relationship.

1990s: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone cross paths for the first time

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone arrive for the premiere of "The Nines" at the Eccles Theatre during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2007 in Park City, Utah Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, McCarthy and Falcone revealed that they first crossed paths in Illinois while she was a freshman in college and Falcone was in high school.

Falcone explained that as a teen, he was "afraid" of his future wife. "She was very, very goth," he said. "All my friends at that age were like, 'I wish my mom would let me dress like her.' "

"It was probably the dead of summer and she had a very heavy cape and a nice shade of blue hair," he recalled. "And his eyes just went to hearts!" the Thunder Force actress added.

1998: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone properly meet at a comedy class

McCarthy and Falcone crossed paths again when they both signed up for a writing class at The Groundlings, an improv theater in L.A.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, McCarthy revealed that she became intrigued by Falcone after he performed a skit about an "inmate that really liked his new roommate."

"I immediately was like, 'Oh, he's strange. I like him,' " she said. They became friends after they completed their first class together.

May 2003: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone share the screen for the first time

McCarthy and Falcone acted together for the first time on the hit television show Gilmore Girls. McCarthy famously portrayed series regular Sookie St. James, Lorelai Gilmore's best friend and the chef at the inn where they both worked.

Falcone had a guest spot on the episode "Say Goodnight, Gracie" in season 3, and he and McCarthy briefly shared the screen together.

October 8, 2005: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone say "I do"

Falcone and the Life Of The Party actress married on Oct. 8, 2005. The nuptials were a private affair, though the couple later shared photos from the day where they can be seen hitting up the checkerboard dance floor together.

January 9, 2007: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone announce they're expecting their first child

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy arrive at the Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Bridesmaids" at the Mann Village Theatre on April 28, 2011 in Westwood, California Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

McCarthy announced to PEOPLE that she and Falcone were expecting their first child together. The actress said she hoped that their baby would be more like her husband than her.

"We are so excited about the baby," she shared. "I'm hoping the baby has a lot of Ben's calm traits and less of my spazzy ones."

May 5, 2007: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone welcome their first baby

On May 5, 2007, the happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vivian.

McCarthy's pregnancy was written into Gilmore Girls as Sookie's third pregnancy. Fans weren't pleased with the storyline, as her character did not want any more children and her character's husband, Jackson, said that he would have a vasectomy. Viewers discovered that Jackson (portrayed by Jackson Douglas), didn't follow through, and Sookie only found out after the fact.

March 22, 2010: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone welcome their second baby

On March 22, 2010, the family of three became a family of four when McCarthy and Falcone welcomed their second daughter, Georgette. Just four weeks after she gave birth, McCarthy filmed the pilot for Mike & Molly.

After giving birth, McCarthy admitted to PEOPLE that she was "not a great pregnant woman."

"I have a baby-baby at home and a 3-year-old [Vivian]. I'm not like the woman that's like, 'Isn't this miraculous? Isn't this amazing?' " she explained. "I'm super round and super tired. My husband says it's like he's married to a 90-year-old because I just go out mid-sentence."

April 2011: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone star in their first film together

The comedic couple's first movie together was the hit comedy Bridesmaids. McCarthy portrayed the bride's hilarious future sister-in-law, Megan, while Falcone portrayed Jon, an undercover air marshall who gets hit on by Megan.

The movie ends with a sex scene between their characters involving a sub sandwich and home video of the encounter.

January 2012: Ben Falcone Supports Melissa McCarthy at the Academy Awards

Melissa McCarthy (R) and husband Ben Falcone arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

At the 2012 Academy Awards, Falcone supported McCarthy as she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Bridesmaids. (She later lost to Octavia Spencer for her role in The Help.)

McCarthy shared her excitement for meeting fellow nominee Glenn Close, who was nominated for her work on Albert Nobbs.

"I hope I can figure out something else to say to Glenn Close other than 'Holy s— you're Glenn Close,' " McCarthy told PEOPLE. "I just think she makes beautiful, smart, perfect decisions in her characters and roles she plays. She looms very large to me."

February 8, 2013: Ben Falcone makes a last minute appearance in Melissa McCarthy's Identity Thief

Ben Falcone (L) kisses Melissa McCarthy while posing on arrival for the World Premiere of the film 'Identity Thief' in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2013. The films opens nationwide on February 8 Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Falcone revealed to Yahoo! that his cameo in Identity Thief, which McCarthy starred in, was "on a whim."

He explained that he was in Atlanta with their two daughters while his wife filmed the movie, and was asked last minute if he wanted to make a brief appearance. He appeared as a Georgia motel desk clerk who warns Sandy (Jason Bateman) to treat his wife (McCarthy) better or someone else will.

2013: Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy start their own production company

"We've been writing together for longer than we've been married," McCarthy and Falcone told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement about their venture. "To be able to produce our own work and other people's work that we are so passionate about is really a dream come true."

June 21, 2015: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have a date night amid Ghostbusters press

The couple visited Boston's North End, where they ate dinner at Mare Oyster Bar.

"She was super nice to the staff and to the other guests at the restaurant," a fellow restaurant guest told PEOPLE. "On her way out, she said 'hi' to guests who went up to her, and also thanked the staff for everything. She said she loved it."

March 28, 2016: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone work alongside their daughter in The Boss

McCarthy shared that she and Falcone were "very hesitant" to let their daughter Vivian act in their movie, The Boss.

"By hesitant, I mean, we kept saying flat out 'no,' " she explained to Bust. "School plays? You can do that. You don't need to be doing this as a job. You're in school. That's your job."

Vivian kept attempting to convince her mother to give her a part as she knew there were child roles in the movie. In the end, McCarthy and Falcone allowed her to audition.

She landed the part and Falcone drove her to work. Although her parents were impressed, they said she can try again when she's older.

"I said 'Okay! Great job! Do it again when you're 20!' " McCarthy explained.

May 16, 2017: Ben Falcone publishes a book about fatherhood with the support of Melissa McCarthy

Ben Falcone (L) and Melissa McCarthy attend the Viacom Winter TCA Panels and Party on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty

In May 2017, Falcone published a book about his journey as a father of two daughters called Being a Dad Is Weird: Lessons in Fatherhood from My Family to Yours.

McCarthy supported her husband's work on her social media accounts and even wrote the foreword for the book.

February 14, 2018: Melissa McCarthy surprises Ben Falcone with deviled eggs for Valentine's Day

McCarthy knew just what her husband wanted for Valentine's Day in 2018 — deviled eggs in a heart-shaped box.

"Love is knowing I want deviled eggs more than chocolate," Falcone wrote under an Instagram video of the treats.

October 8, 2018: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Thunder Force actress revealed how she and her husband spent their 13th wedding anniversary. While Falcone decided to give her two "beautiful rings," she surprised him with a prank.

"I gave him a … phone for senior citizens," McCarthy shared with a laugh. "It has huge buttons. It's fantastic. Jitterbug, that's right. Jitterbug. My kids are horrified by it."

February 24, 2019: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone wear matching tracksuits to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Ben Falcone (L) and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

The Superintelligence actress and her producer husband opted for comfort at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. They wore matching Adidas tracksuits complete with sneakers.

"I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars," McCarthy later recalled to InStyle. The reactions to their fashion choices were mixed.

"I have never been flipped off or told to f— off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she added. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f— yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.' "

October 8, 2020: Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy mark their 15th wedding anniversary

McCarthy and Falcone celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with comedic Instagram posts about one another.

"15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I've ever met," McCarthy wrote under two of their wedding photos. "Grateful every single day!!!"

Falcone shared a photo of his wife dressed like a Greek goddess and holding two rabbits, but couldn't "remember seeing it before."

"Two things: A) I'm so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture?" he wrote. "Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here's to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)."

November 19, 2020: Melissa McCarthy reveals Ben Falcone's man crush

Melissa McCarthy (L) and husband actor Ben Falcone attend the premiere of USA Pictures' "The Boss" at the Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2016 in Westwood, California Credit: David Livingston/Getty

McCarthy told Ellen DeGeneres that her writer-director husband had "fallen pretty hard for Harry Styles" and that his music had been on a loop in their household.

"It's not a bad choice but sometimes I'm like — I'm just waiting for him to be like, 'If you could just cut your hair a little shorter,' like I'm waiting," she said. She then noted that she is not a "dead ringer" for the One Direction alum: "I would just look more tragic."

October 8, 2021: Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

To commemorate the special occasion, Falcone shared a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding.