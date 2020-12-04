The couple kicked off a 20 Days of Kindness campaign along with HBO Max on behalf of their new film Superintelligence

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Help Raise More Than $1.5 Million for Charities in Kindness Campaign

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy are all about giving back.

The couple, whose new comedy Superintelligence, is now streaming on HBO Max, just completed their 20 Days of Kindness campaign in which $20,000 was donated to 20 different charities in as many days, a campaign within a campaign designed to spotlight acts of kindness in what has been a difficult year for many during the pandemic.

McCarthy also highlighted each of the charities for 20 days on her social media. "I can honestly say these have been some of the most inspiring, eye-opening days of my life," said the actress, 50. "There have been quite a few rough moments in 2020 but being able to learn and talk about all these incredible organizations has really warmed my heart."

While the couple have raised a total of $1.5 million for the charities over the last 20 days, donations are still being accepted on the 20 Days of Kindness website. Fans of the two can also donate to enter a chance for a virtual hangout with McCarthy and Falcone as well as a Tesla Model X (similar to the one featured in Superintelligence) on Prizeo.

"Please give what you can," McCarthy said on Instagram. "A little bit of love goes a long way."