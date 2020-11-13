Melissa McCarthy Apologizes for Supporting Charity with Anti-Abortion History: 'We Blew It'

"We made a mistake and we backed a charity that upon proper vetting, stands for everything that we do not," the actress said

Melissa McCarthy has apologized for unintentionally supporting an anti-abortion organization, thanking those on social media who brought the mistake to her attention.

As part of a campaign titled "20 Days of Kindness," which was launched on behalf of her upcoming film Superintelligence, McCarthy and HBO Max donated $20,000 to Exodus Cry, an evangelical organization that has made anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ comments in the past.

After seeing multiple reports about the organization's history, McCarthy shared a video on Instagram Thursday, in which she apologized and shared that the donation had since been "pulled."

"Hi there. It has come to our attention that our 20 Days of Kindness, which is something — a kindness up that we started to kind of shine a light on 20 great charities — had one in there that, there’s no other way to say it, we blew it," she began.

"We made a mistake and we backed a charity that upon proper vetting, stands for everything that we do not," she continued.

The actress, 50, went on to thank "everyone on social media who said, ‘What are you doing? Are you sure you want to back this?’ Because the answer is no we do not."

"We have pulled it. We are so incredibly grateful for you ringing the bell and helping us be better. We’re sorry for our mistake. Oh boy, are we sorry for it," she continued. "[I] can’t believe that we missed it. And that’s it."

McCarthy added that she hopes their mistake wouldn't "ding the other charities because they're really doing some amazing things and 20 Days of Kindness is really meant to shine the light on all of those wonderful charities. So, let the kindness continue… and thank you. Thanks for the help, we really needed it."

HBO Max also addressed the mistake, saying in a statement, "We were made aware of the issues surrounding Exodus Cry and have removed them from the list of partners associated with the 20 Days of kindness campaign," according to The Wrap.

HBO Max did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McCarthy's apology comes just a few days after the release of a new trailer for her film Superintelligence.

In the upcoming movie, McCarthy plays Carol Peters, the subject of an all-powerful AI's attention who must prove to the superintelligence (voiced by James Corden) that the world is worth saving.

Image zoom Credit: Hopper Stone/HBO MAX

If she can't prove humanity's worthiness, the AI will blast everything into oblivion.

In October, McCarthy spoke to PEOPLE about the film directed by her husband, Ben Falcone, who is also in the movie. This is the couple’s fourth collaboration together, which she said involved some “pretty weird” moments on set.

The cast includes members of the McCarthy-Falcone coterie such as Corden and Bobby Cannavale, who has previously worked with McCarthy on 2015's Spy. Cannavale's partner, Rose Byrne, has also worked with McCarthy on Spy and the 2011 film Bridesmaids.