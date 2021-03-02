Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer: Playing Superheroes in Thunder Force Felt Like a 'Fever Dream'

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play former best friends who mend their friendship after one finds a way to make them superheroes

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are getting in on the superhero fun.

In Netflix's upcoming comedy-action film Thunder Force, the real life BFFs play former best friends who mend their friendship after one of them develops a treatment that gives them powers.

In breaking down the plot for PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the film, McCarthy, 50, jokes the film tells a "classic" tale.

"Ya know, it's your classic story — childhood best friends become estranged and then reunite after the super smart friend develops a genetically engineered technology that gives humans superpowers which allow them to fight back and protect their city against the miscreants that are destroying the world. And thusly, Thunder Force was born!" McCarthy says.

Thunder Force also stars Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo and Jason Bateman.

Image zoom Credit: HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX

McCarthy and Spencer have long been friends and relished working together on the superhero comedy, directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone.

"Working with Melissa has always been an amazing experience," Spencer, 50, tells PEOPLE. "She's extremely talented, kind, funny, the first person to arrive and the last one to leave the set. It was a delight to do scenes with her because she always brought something different to each take. Usually, something extremely hilarious! It was difficult for me to not break character and laugh…sometimes, I just couldn't help myself because there is only one Melissa McCarthy. She's the best there is!"

McCarthy has equally kind words for Spencer, whom she's known for decades.

"Working with someone you've known for over two decades is the best. We had the greatest time on set," she says. "I can't believe two girls who waited in line for The Price Is Right 20 years ago got to run around in superhero suits fighting and winning against the bad guys. It felt like a fever dream."