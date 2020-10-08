Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Celebrate Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's to 500 More'

"15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I’ve ever met. Grateful every single day!!!" Melissa McCarthy wrote on Instagram Wednesday

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by posting sweet tributes to one another on Instagram.

"15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I’ve ever met. Grateful every single day!!!" the actress, 50, wrote, sharing a photo of the pair kissing.

Falcone shared a humorous photo of McCarthy holding two rabbits, saying that he found the picture in his phone but "can't remember seeing it before."

"Two things: A) I’m so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture?" the actor, 47, wrote in the caption. "Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here’s to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)"

Earlier this year, McCarthy told PEOPLE that she "hit the jackpot" with Falcone, who she first met in comedy school.

“It’s [about] finding someone who you just absolutely are better with. He’s nothing but supportive, and he’s super smart,” McCarthy told PEOPLE of her husband in February. “He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!”

McCarthy added that she is thankful for Falcone's strong presence in the lives of their two daughters, Georgette “Georgie”, 10, and Vivian, 13. The Bridesmaids actress said at the time that Falcone "leads with nothing but kindness."

“We talk a lot [to our kids] about how being kind and good is really important. It’s hard to make that resonate in a world where the nastiest comment wins and it’s a sporting event to be mean to people,” McCarthy said. “Ben and I discussed wanting to put just really good stuff back out into the world.”

The movie star also shared that she and Falcone don't have the "most serious household."