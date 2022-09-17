Melissa Barrera Says N.Y.C.-Based 'Scream 6' Is '20 Times More Mortifying' Than Previous Installments

"I think I've already probably said too much," Scream star Melissa Barrera told Collider as she teased the horror franchise's upcoming sixth installment, which is set in New York City

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022 12:55 PM
HISPANIC RISING STARS
Melissa Barrera. Photo: Getty Images

Melissa Barrera isn't feeling the "Empire State of Mind" with her latest film.

The Scream star, 32, teased that the upcoming sixth installment in the slasher movie franchise, which is set in New York City, will be "20 times more mortifying" as she spoke to Collider.

"It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," she explained. "No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' "

"So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much," Barrera added.

Melissa Barrera (“Sam”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

With filming taking place in Montreal, production wrapped last month on Scream 6. Although three out of the five movies in the franchise have been set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, Quebec's audiovisual union AQTIS 514 IATSE shared a photo of the cast and crew posing in front of a N.Y.C. subway car upon wrap.

Barrera and Jenna Ortega reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter after making their franchise debut in the fifth film Scream earlier this year. Newcomers Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding will also make their return, as well as Scream 4 survivor Hayden Panetteire and original franchise star Courteney Cox.

Samara Weaving, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori and Dermot Mulroney have also joined the cast of the upcoming sequel.

Barrera previously told PEOPLE that taking over the final girl reins and starring in Scream was full of "pinch-me moments."

"I grew up being obsessed with horror movies in my preteen years. That's when I discovered Scream," Barrera said in March. "I was the friend that no one wanted to invite sleepovers because they knew that I was going to make everyone watch a scary movie."

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere on Returning to Acting with 'Scream' Franchise: "I Think It's a Fabulous Moment for Me"

Neve Campbell announced in June that she won't be reprising her final girl role of Sidney Prescott for the first time in the franchise's history after a pay dispute. She originated the character in late director Wes Craven's 1996 horror hit Scream.

