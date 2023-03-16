Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Was 'Brave' to Turn Down 'Scream VI': 'Need to Feel Like It's Worth It'

By Nigel Smith
Published on March 16, 2023 03:43 PM

Scream VI star Melissa Barrera is sticking up for franchise veteran Neve Campbell's decision to not return for the sixth film.

In PEOPLE's first digital cover story, Barrera, 32, admits it was "weird" not having Campbell back for Scream VI. But, she says, Campbell's stance was "very brave" and "important."

In 2022, Campbell, 49, shocked fans when she announced she would not be returning after having appeared as Sidney Prescott in all five previous films. The actress said at the time: "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"This job requires so much of us, not only physically [but] mentally and emotionally. You need to feel like it's worth it," Barrera says when asked about her response to Campbell's statement. "A part of it is: Are you getting compensated fairly for what you think you're putting into the work? If you don't, you're going to be miserable, so you shouldn't do it. I applaud her always."

John Parra/Getty, Broadimage/Shutterstock

Barrera was heartened that Campbell sent her support despite exiting the film. "I got a really sweet text from her right before we started shooting," she reveals. "It felt like a blessing. We've become really close friends."

After releasing her statement, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE, saying, "I don't know that I'm done for good" with the franchise: "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

MElisssa barrera tout

"If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider," she added. "I don't believe it's dead in the water, but we'll see. But, honestly, I'm really okay. I've been able to let it go. I wish them well. I'm doing three different shows right now. I'm very, very grateful that I'm working. I'm happy. So all is good."

Scream VI, which recently scared up a franchise-best $44.5 million in its opening weekend, is in theaters now.

