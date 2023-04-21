Melanie Lynskey Says Losing Touch with Friend Kate Winslet Was 'More Heartbreaking Than Some Breakups'

"It happens in relationships; people kind of drift apart. But that was so painful for me," the actress said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 03:36 PM

Melanie Lynskey is reflecting on her tough experience with growing apart from her Heavenly Creatures costar and once-close friend Kate Winslet.

On Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Yellowjackets actress, 45, recalled how Winslet, 47, "set the bar" of acting for her when Lynskey was instructed to watch Winslet's audition tape for the 1994 movie before the two starred in it together.

They soon became close friends, Lynskey said — and when they "lost touch," she added, "it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I've had."

"It was so painful. And it wasn't like anything happened — it's just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn't have a lot of time," the actress continued. "And then, suddenly, she'd be in Los Angeles and not have time when I was living here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HEAVENLY CREATURES, Melanie Lynskey, Kate Winslet, 1994
Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet in Heavenly Creatures (1994). Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

"It just sort of gradually happened, and it happens in relationships; people kind of drift apart. But that was so painful for me," Lynskey added.

Despite the last time the pair saw each other being at the premiere for Lynskey's 2009 film Away We Go, she said Winslet was "a huge inspiration" for her as she navigated negative comments about her body early on in her career, especially while leveraging such huge talent.

"I know she's a very, very confident person, but everyone's sensitive and she's very sensitive," Lynskey said. "And the way she was dissected and talked about … I remember at the time being just so furious on her behalf. Especially because Kate Winslet is now in the world. Kate Winslet is doing movies. And you're getting to witness that talent. This is an actor who comes along once in a generation. Like, just focus on that!"

"Also, she was tiny and she still is tiny," Lynskey continued. "It infuriated me so much, and I just was always amazed by how gracefully she handled all of that. It was always really impressive."

Melanie Lynskey; Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey; Kate Winslet. Monica Schipper/FilmMagic; Mike Marsland/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

Her experience growing apart from Winslet was not the only time she experienced something similar — in fact, the New Zealand actress said it "happened a couple of times."

"I did this movie with this actor, and when we were finished I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship,' " Lynskey recalled.

But the costar didn't react quite how she hoped, allegedly telling Lynskey, "Yeah, I'm not friends with actors. I don't stay friends with actors."

"I was just like, 'What?' … I was so shocked by it," she continued. "It was someone who had been working longer than me and I think was used to [the idea of], 'We move on, and this is just a couple of months of our life.' "

"But I was so sensitive. I was always so injured by losing these great loves I was having," Lynskey admitted, explaining of letting go, "It got easier."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'
Abigail Breslin attends the opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim" during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California.
Abigail Breslin Shares Her Breakup Advice for Fan: 'Treat Yourself and Realize It's a Good Thing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Chris Hardwick attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Chris Hardwick Reveals How Tom Cruise Surprised Him with 'Rock of Ages' Duet at Comic-Con
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Benjamin Millepied Says Wife Natalie Portman 'Informed a Lot' While Making His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)
Stanley Tucci, actor, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival
Stanley Tucci 'Tried to Get Out of' Oscar-Nominated 'Lovely Bones' Role: 'It Was a Tough Experience'
instagram.com/p/CrRnITqv9ir/?hl=en. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Cradles Wife Hilaria in Intimate Post After Charges Are Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors Dropped from 2 Movie Projects, Multiple Brand Deals Following Arrest: Report
Jessica Chastain poses at the opening night of The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of "A Doll's House" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It
Scarlett Johansson and guests attend an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club ; Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+, attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
Scarlett Johansson Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a 'Good Guy'
Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace and husband/comedian Colin Jost arrive at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Scarlett Johansson Reveals the 'Fundamental' Secret to Success of Her Marriage to Colin Jost
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Picture Shared By 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Photo Shared by 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13780492sa) Bill Murray 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Scarlett Johansson on 'Therapeutic' Reunion with Former Costar Bill Murray
Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023
Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews Cemented Their Friendship at a Dinner Full of Men Who 'Didn't Stand a Chance'
Ana de Armas attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere; Ana de Armas Blonde - 2022
Ana de Armas Says Oscar Nomination for Playing Marilyn Monroe Felt 'Surreal' (Exclusive)
Melissa Barrera visits Despierta America to promote Scream VI ; Benjamin Millepied at the L.A. Dance Project 10th Anniversary Gala ; Natalie Portman attends the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up Opening
Melissa Barrera Says Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman 'Took Her In' While Filming 'Carmen' (Exclusive)