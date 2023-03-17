Watch Melanie Lynskey Do a Flawless Drew Barrymore Impression While Sharing 'Ever After' Memory

"It was so sweet," said Melanie Lynskey of the moment she shared with her Ever After costar Drew Barrymore on the set of 1998's Ever After

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on March 17, 2023 05:03 PM
Melanie Lynskey's Drew Barrymore Impression
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Raymond Hall/GC Images

Melanie Lynskey remembers working with Drew Barrymore as nothing short of a fairytale.

While appearing Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Yellowjackets star, 45, demonstrated her impression of her Ever After costar while raving that Barrymore, 48, is "the most special, the kindest person" after working together on the 1998 Cinderella adaptation.

"I had this moment, she gave me a gift when we started doing Ever After, and it was so sweet," said Lynskey. "And I was like, 'I want to get her a gift.' And I found, at this antique market, these plates with the butterfly opening in different stages. I was like, 'Perfect!' "

She then recounted Barrymore's response in her best Barrymore voice.

"I gave them to her, and she was like, 'Oh my God! If each one of these plates was to fall to the floor and smash into a thousand, million pieces, each one of the pieces would scream, 'I love you Melanie,' " said Lynskey.

Lynskey's impersonation had Fallon, 48, and the rest of the audience in hysterics. "I'm so nervous. It wasn't a very good impression," said Lynskey, to which the host assured her: "That is an unbelievable impression. That is exactly Drew, by the way!"

"But in the moment of receiving the gift, that's what came out of her mouth. It was the most beautiful, poetic — I just was like, 'Oh, you're a fairy,' " the New Zealand actress added.

Ever After

Barrymore played a more historically accurate version of Cinderella in the adaptation by director Andy Tennant, which also featured Lynskey as her stepsister Jacqueline de Ghent. Additionally, the film starred Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott and Megan Dodds.

Ahead of the film's 25th anniversary this July, Barrymore previously explained how Ever After "changed the way I saw the world" while working on the movie at age 23.

"I know creative things have [changed things] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s," Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in January. "I did Ever After. I was like, 'I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be.' "

See Melanie Lynskey in season 2 of Yellowjackets, premiering Friday, March 24, on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before it airs Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

