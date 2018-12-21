Melanie Griffith Celebrates Working Girl’s 30th Anniversary: 'So Happy It Stands the Test of Time'

Melanie Griffith is looking back at her classic film Working Girl on its 30th anniversary.

The 61-year-old actress shared a poster of the film on Instagram Friday for its 30th anniversary.

The 1988 film, directed by Mike Nichols, starred Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver.

“30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide. I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years,” Griffith wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of this marvelous cast and especially grateful to our director Mike Nichols. So happy it stands the test of time.”

“So… here’s to all of the working people who dare to dream big and who have the courage to believe in themselves against all odds!!” she added. “Go for it!! ♥️”

In the film Griffith played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver) by pretending to be her when Parker’s away from the office recovering from a broken leg.

Ford played Jack Trainer, Parker’s boyfriend and McGill’s love interest.

The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Joan Cusack.

Nichols was also nominated for Best Director and the film received a Best Picture nomination.

Griffith told The Hollywood Reporter it was a battle to be considered for the role.

“They didn’t even want to see me for the movie. My agent told me, “Listen, I’m having a hard time getting you in.” The studio wanted a bigger name,” she revealed. “I mean, I wasn’t very much of a name, but I loved this role, and I knew I could do it.”

She added, “My story is Tess’ story.”