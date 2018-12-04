Melanie Griffith Reveals She Once Tried to 'Romance' Alec Baldwin But He Wouldn't 'Go There'

Melanie Griffith is coming clean about her on-set relationship with Working Girl costar Alec Baldwin.

For Hollywood Reporter‘s oral history of the iconic 30-year-old film — which tells the story of a secretary (Griffith) who pretends who be her boss (Sigourney Weaver) as revenge for stealing her idea — the actress, 61, revealed that she felt a romantic connection with the actor, 60.

But he didn’t reciprocate.

“Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming, and I just had such a crush on him,” she told the outlet. “But he wouldn’t go there with me. I was like, ‘Oh come on, have a romance with me!’ But no, Alec said, ‘I can’t do this with people I work with.’ He’s a sweetheart.”

Baldwin’s portrayal of Mick, whom the title character, Tess, catches cheating on her, was one of his first roles. Griffith went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work.

Even though her interest in the future Donald Trump impersonator didn’t work out, the Golden Globe winner found another film-related romance — with current Axiom capital management CEO Liam Dalton, whom director Mike Nichols brought on set to teach her about mergers and acquisitions.

“I was like, ‘Oh great, I have to work with some dork from Wall Street.’ And then this guy walked in, and he was so gorgeous, so sexy. I was like, ‘Yeah, tell me about mergers and acquisitions all you want,’ ” Griffith recalled. “We had an incredible romance. He was my love for a long time after that, too. We’re still friends. He lives in New York, is married and has four kids.”

She added, “He actually managed some money for me for a while. Mike knew about it and thought it was great, but he wanted me to make sure I concentrated on the job.”

The mother of three has been divorced four times — twice from Don Johnson and once from Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas. She has one child from each ex-husband: Dakota Johnson, 29, Alexander Bauer, 33, and Stella Banderas, 22, respectively.

Griffith recently told InStyle magazine that she has no intention of tying the knot again with anyone, even though she’s open to meeting someone new.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she said. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Griffith continued: “After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids … I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career.”