Melanie Griffith Holds Hands with Mom Tippi Hedren During Sweet Mother-Daughter Outing

Mother-daughter day!

Melanie Griffith stepped out with her mother, legendary actress Tippi Hedren, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where the pair was seen holding hands and waving to fans.

For their outing, Griffith wore a black sweater paired with a floral print skirt, accessorizing the look with black ballet flats and large sunglasses. Hedren, meanwhile, opted for a red sweater and jeans.

Griffith, 62, is Hedren’s only child. The 89-year-old actress was discovered by director Alfred Hitchcock back in the 1960s and would star in two consecutive films: 1963’s The Birds, her breakout role for which she won a Golden Globe, and 1964’s Marnie.

Other roles in Hedren’s long career included Charlie Chaplin’s final film, 1967’s A Countess from Hong Kong, 1996’s Citizen Ruth, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, and 2017’s The Ghost and the Whale.

Hedren is also grandmother to Griffith’s three children: Dakota Johnson, Griffith’s daughter with Miami Vice star Don Johnson; Stella Banderas, her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas; and Alexander Bauer, her son with Ray Donovan star Steven Bauer.

In October 2018, Johnson, 29, brought her grandmother to the premiere of her horror movie Suspiria, where they walked the red carpet together and posed hand-in-hand for photographers.

Last month, Griffith raved about Johnson’s boyfriend, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, to PEOPLE.

Johnson and the musician first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are “pretty serious.”

“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith told PEOPLE.