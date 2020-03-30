Melanie Griffith Soaks Up Some Sun in a Stroll Around Her Los Angeles Neighborhood

Image zoom BACKGRID

Melanie Griffith caught some sun while walking around her neighborhood on Monday.

The 62-year-old actress was seen taking a walk near her home in Los Angeles as her home state of California continues a state-wide stay at home order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Griffith, who is mom to 30-year-old actress Dakota Johnson, bundled up in a cropped beige sweater and white sweatpants with hiking boots, while her blonde locks were kept up in a bun.

The actress is also mom to Stella Banderas, 23, her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas; and Alexander Bauer, 34, her son with Ray Donovan star Steven Bauer.

The Oscar nominee has been increasingly more private as she’s stepped back from working as much, with her last movie appearance coming in 2017 in a small role in The Disaster Artist.

Instead, Griffith has been spending more time with family, including her mother, legendary actress Tippi Hedren.

The mother-daughter duo were seen out together in October, where they happily laughed and waved to fans as they held hands outside a restaurant. Griffith is Hedren’s only child.

Griffith also wowed on Instagram last year when she posted two sexy selfies to Instagram standing in front of a large mirror wearing black lingerie and a pair of black pumps. The photos appeared to be taken inside Griffith’s walk-in closet, which is lined with shelves of stilettos, sandals and boots.

In the caption of the slideshow post, the actress explained that she’s modeling new designs from stylists’ Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche new undergarments line, The Kit, which is designed to “simplifying the process of getting dressed.”