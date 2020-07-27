Melanie Griffith Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Mom Tippi Hedren and Daughter Dakota Johnson

A young Melanie Griffith posed with her mom next to a swimming pool in one of the adorable snaps

Melanie Griffith is taking some time to reminisce.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a series of throwback photos with her mother, Tippi Hedren, one of which featured the mother-daughter duo lounging next to the pool when Griffith was just a young girl.

"Me and my Mama 1962 💫," she captioned the sweet snap, showing a young Hedren sitting next to her daughter in a fashionable high-waisted white bikini.

The Working Girl star, 62, then shared another adorable snap of her and daughter Dakota Johnson, captioning it "Dakota and Mama 1998❤️💫❤️."

In the heartwarming snap, Griffith is seen embracing her daughter from behind as the blonde-haired, blue-eyed duo smile for the camera.

During a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, Johnson, 30, opened up about her Hollywood icon grandmother, who also happens to be an avid animal lover and activist.

Johnson revealed that Hedren, 90, still lives with tigers and lions. “She has 13 or 14,” Johnson said. “There used to be like 60 cats, and now there’s just a couple.”

Referencing a series of 1970s photographs — which included a photo of Johnson’s mother, Griffith, with a 400 lbs. lion named Neal — host Norton asked whether Johnson also grew up with the animals.

“By the time I was born they were all in huge compounds and it was a lot safer,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t as totally psycho as it was when they first started.”

Hedren has since expressed regret over the images, saying it was “stupid beyond belief” to let the animals roam free.

Hedren, who starred in the classic Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds, began rescuing exotic cats back in 1971, and went on to found the Roar Foundation in 1983 in order to “educate the public about the dangers of private ownership of exotic animals.” The non-profit exists to support her animal sanctuary, Shambala Preserve, located in California, where the actress lives.

"I’ve been an advocate of animals everywhere," the actress told Variety in a 2016 interview. "I made two films in Africa in the 1960s and early '70s, and at the time environmentalists were telling us that if we didn’t do something right then to save the animals in the wild by the year 2000, they’d be gone."