Melanie Griffith Shares Photo of Her Bandaged Nose in 'Final Step to Fix' Skin Cancer

Melanie Griffith is close to being skin cancer free.

The actress, 61, shared a mirror selfie on Sunday in which she wore a band-aid on her nose after getting dermabrasion to remove a cancerous cell.

“Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil cell skin cancer,” Griffith wrote in the caption. “If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL.”

She added, “Use sun screen. Get checked out by your Dermatologist. If you don’t have one, get one, or go to your nearest clinic and ask to be tested for it. More info to come! 💋.”

Griffith opened up about the toll having skin cancer took on her in InStyle‘s September issue, calling the experience “a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work.”

“But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork,” she said.

Despite her fears, Griffith said she was looking forward to transitioning her career to the stage.

“I think the theater is kinder on a 60-year-old face,” she said, adding she believes she’s “not that beautiful.”

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” Griffith explained. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

Melanie Griffith Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Working Girl actress also opened up about her high-profile romances the profile, saying that after three divorces from Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, she doesn’t plan to get married again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she said. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”