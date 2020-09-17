Melanie Griffith Says 'There's Endless Possibilities' After Her Divorces
Melanie Griffith is looking forward to the future.
The actress opens up about finding balance, staying friends with her ex-husbands and spending time with herself in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, where she also touts Augustinus Bader's skincare company, of which she's an investor.
"I've been taking this time to figure out my future," says Griffith, 63. "I go to a lot of online meetings for my recovery. And I'm writing a memoir."
The Working Girl star says she's ready to explore her options after being newly single following three marriages (to exes Don Johnson, 70, Steven Bauer, 63, and Antonio Banderas, 60).
"After getting divorced and with my kids all grown, there's endless possibilities!" she says.
As for how she's spending her time at home, Griffith says she's been "going through all the photos and heirlooms that I have as a result of my family, my kids, my husbands."
"All three of them are my friends," she says of her exes. "I love them with all my heart. Looking at the things you accumulate in your life has been really fun."
Griffith shares actress daughter Dakota Johnson, 30, with ex Johnson, son Alexander, 34, with Bauer and daughter Stella, 23, with Banderas.
During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Banderas opened up about his relationship with Griffith following their 20-year marriage, which ended in 2015.
“Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” the star said. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”
