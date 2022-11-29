Melanie Griffith Embraces Tippi Hedren in Sweet Photo: 'Thankful That My Mom Is Still Here'

Melanie Griffith has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

On Monday, the Academy Award-nominated actress, 65, shared a sweet photo of herself and her mother Tippi Hedren on Instagram embracing one another on a couch.

"Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," Griffith wrote in the caption of her post, adding a black heart emoji alongside the photo of her and Hedren, 92, snuggled up against tiger and cheetah print cushions.

Griffith's post garnered comments from several celebrities, including Mario Lopez and Olivia Harrison, who offered additional love for both Griffith and Hedren.

"Love for both of you ladies ❤️❤️," wrote Griffith's ex-husband Antonio Banderas, who she split from in 2015 after nearly 20 years of marriage.

As Griffith recapped her Thanksgiving weekend Monday, the actress also shared a series of photos on Instagram of her with extended family, including ex husband Don Johnson.

"A bunch of family moments. ♥️," Griffith wrote in the caption for her six-photo carousel from the weekend. "Grateful for each one of them. Laughter, memories, and love."

David Livingston/Getty

Last January, Griffith celebrated her mother's 92nd birthday by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram of her mother, best known for her starring role in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 movie The Birds, from over the years.

Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.

"Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!" wrote Griffith, 64. "Happy happy birthday. ... I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈."

Other celebrities shared their own birthday wishes for Hedren in the comment section of Griffith's post at the time.

"Happy birthday 👏👏👏👏 beautiful mama 🙌🎈🎈🎈🎈🎼🎼💙," said award-winning actress Rosanna Arquette.

Folk singer Nancy Sinatra wrote, "Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" while songwriter Carole Bayer Sager added, "Happy Birthday to your mom."

Actresses Octavia Spencer and Gwyneth Paltrow also chimed in, calling Griffith's photos "So stunning," and "So beautiful," respectively.

Griffith has made a point of sharing photos of Hedren on Instagram for her mother's birthday in recent years. She shared a similar tribute to Hedren for her 91st birthday in 2021, including several photos of the mother-daughter duo posing side-by-side and one of the birthday girl when she was 22.

"Happy Birthday Mom!! You are as beautiful today, at 91 years old , as you were at 22 in this first photo. I love you so much. ♥️," Griffith wrote at the time.