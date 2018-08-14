Melanie Griffith Doesn't Want to Get Married Again: It's Not 'Relevant for Anyone Anymore'

Melanie Griffith isn’t looking for a fourth husband.

The Working Girl star opened up about her high-profile romances in an interview with InStyle magazine, saying that after three divorces from Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, she doesn’t plan to get married again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she said. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

While Griffith said she’s open to meeting someone new, she’s not focusing on her love life.

“After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids – my Stella is now 21 – I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess I would say,” she said.

Looking back on her relationship with Johnson, with whom she shares daughter Dakota Johnson and married and divorced twice, Griffith said their connection was undeniable.

“We imprinted on each other,” she said. “It was sort of a natural karmic thing for us to get back together and to have Dakota. She was meant to come into the world if you think about it.”

RELATED: Antonio Banderas Says He Will ‘Love’ Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith ‘Until the Day I Die’

RELATED VIDEO: Antonio Banderas’ Heartfelt Words on Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith: ‘I’ll Love Her Until the Day I Die’

As for her nearly 20-year marriage with Banderas, the actress is thankful for their daughter Stella.

“[Starting a family with Banderas] was more exciting than playing a part in a story,” she said. “You have to live your life and not just play somebody else all the time. And how can you play somebody else if you don’t live your own life?”

She added that she “loves” all of her former husbands, saying, “We’re all very close.”