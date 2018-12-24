Melanie Griffith Spends Quality Time with Daughter Stella, 22, in Aspen Before Christmas

Melanie Griffith is enjoying quality time with her daughter Stella Banderas in Aspen.

On Sunday, Griffith, 61, and her daughter, 22, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, were all smiles as they stepped out in the popular Colorado town.

For the outing, Griffith opted for black leggings, snow boots and a black quilted coat. She paired the ensemble with rounded sunglasses and a black and gold Gucci crossbody bag.

Stella sported a similar look, wearing black pants, combat boots, a black puffer coat as well a black beanie.

Griffith is also proud mom to daughter and Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson with ex Don Johnson as well as son Alexander Bauer with actor Steven Bauer.

Griffith’s outing with Stella comes just a few days after she celebrated the 30th anniversary of her classic film Working Girl.

Griffith shared a poster of the film on Instagram.

The 1988 film, directed by Mike Nichols, starred Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver.

“30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide. I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years,” Griffith wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of this marvelous cast and especially grateful to our director Mike Nichols. So happy it stands the test of time.”

“So… here’s to all of the working people who dare to dream big and who have the courage to believe in themselves against all odds!!” she added. “Go for it!! ♥️”

In the film Griffith played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver) by pretending to be her when Parker’s away from the office recovering from a broken leg.

The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Joan Cusack.