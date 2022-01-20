Melanie Griffith Celebrates 'Tenacious, Gracious, Elegant' Mom Tippi Hedren on 92nd Birthday
Tippi Hedren is 92!
The legendary actress' daughter Melanie Griffith honored the milestone birthday Wednesday on Instagram with a carousel of photos of her mother from over the years.
Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.
"Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!" wrote Griffith, 64. "Happy happy birthday. ... I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈."
Other celebrities shared their own birthday wishes for Hendren in the comment section of Griffith's post.
"Happy birthday 👏👏👏👏 beautiful mama 🙌🎈🎈🎈🎈🎼🎼💙," said award-winning actress Rosanna Arquette.
Folk singer Nancy Sinatra wrote, "Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" while songwriter Carole Bayer Sager added, "Happy Birthday to your mom."
Actresses Octavia Spencer and Gwyneth Paltrow also chimed in, calling Griffith's photos "So stunning," and "So beautiful," respectively.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented as well, writing, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful Momma 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Griffith shared a similar tribute to Hedren for her 91st birthday in 2021, including several photos of the mother-daughter duo posing side-by-side and one of the birthday girl when she was 22.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Happy Birthday Mom!! You are as beautiful today, at 91 years old , as you were at 22 in this first photo. I love you so much. ♥️," the Disaster Artist star wrote at the time.