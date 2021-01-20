Melanie Griffith Celebrates Legendary Mom Tippi Hedren's 91st Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'

Tippi Hedren turned 91 on Tuesday with her famous daughter and granddaughter, Dakota Johnson, celebrating her

The legendary Tippi Hedren turned 91 on Tuesday — and her equally famous family made sure to celebrate her!

The Birds actress's daughter Melanie Griffith shared several throwback photos on Instagram of her mom, and some of them together, to celebrate Hedren.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Mom!! You are as beautiful today , at 91 years old , as you were at 22 in this first photo. I love you so much. ♥️ @tippihedrenofficial," wrote Griffith, 63.

The actress shared a vintage shot of Hedren at 22 years old as the first picture on the post, as well as one of them visiting recently, with Griffith seen wearing a mask just under her face.

Hedren's granddaughter Dakota Johnson also celebrated her famous grandma on Instagram by sharing several glam shots of Hedren through the years.

"Happy Birthday Mor Mor," Johnson, 31, wrote next to the shots, using the her sweet nickname for her grandma.

Johnson recently gave an update on Hedren's famous exotic cats collection, revealing the icon still has tigers and lions living with her.

"She has 13 or 14," Johnson said on The Graham Norton Show. "There used to be like 60 cats, and now there's just a couple."

Referencing a series of 1970's photographs — which included a photo of Johnson's mother, Griffith, with a 400 lb. lion named Neal — host Norton asked whether Johnson also grew up with the animals.