Melanie Griffith Celebrates 64th Birthday with 'Mama' Balloons from Daughters: 'I Love' Them

Melanie Griffith received an early birthday gift from her daughters before she turned 64 on Monday

Melanie Griffith's daughters Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas celebrated their mother's 64th birthday with a cute display!

Griffith — who turned 64 on Monday — shared a photo on Friday showing off the birthday balloons she received from Johnson, 31, and Banderas, 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sisters gifted the Working Girl actress large gold balloons that spelled out "Mama," which were placed at the end of a dining table decorated with flowers and candles.

"I love my daughters ♥️," Griffith captioned the photo.

melanie griffith Melanie Griffith | Credit: Melanie Griffith/Instagram

The actress shares her 31-year-old daughter with ex-husband Don Johnson and her 24-year-old daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas. She is also a mom to Alexander Bauer, whom she shares with ex-husband Steven Bauer.

Last year, Griffith, shared a photo of herself outside of her front gate that was decorated with balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner, revealing her children and ex-husbands were to thank for the decor.

"I've gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!!"

In September, the actress told PEOPLE she's spent much of her time at home "going through all the photos and heirlooms that I have as a result of my family, my kids, my husbands."