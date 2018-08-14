Melanie Griffith Says It Was 'Scary' Having Cancer Removed from Her Nose: I 'Depend' on My Face

Melanie Griffith recently went underwent a procedure to have some skin cancer removed from her nose — and the experience took a toll on the actress.

“It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” the 61-year-old said in InStyle‘s September issue. “But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.”

With a career that includes big screen hits like Body Double, Now and Then and Working Girl, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the actress is eager to make the move to the stage.

Griffith in InStyle's September 2018 issue. Robbie Fimmano

“I think that theater is kinder on a 60-year-old face,” said Griffith, who starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway in 1996.

The mom of four believes she’s “not that beautiful” and thinks the industry changes for actors as they age.

RELATED VIDEO: Antonio Banderas Talks Co-Parenting With Melanie Griffith & Reveals If He’d Ever Get Married Again

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” Griffith explained to the monthly. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

The actress revealed to InStyle that when she’s in Los Angeles, she works out with a trainer every day to remain in shape. To boost her appearance, she says she recently visited stem-cell scientist Dr. Augustinus Bader in Germany to oxidize her blood with anti-inflammatory peptides. (InStyle reports that Griffith invests in Dr. Bader’s skin-care line and that her brother-in-law is involved in the company.)

Griffith with Johnson in 2016. JIm Spellman/Wireimage

Griffith also opened up about her high-profile romances the profile, saying that after three divorces from Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, she doesn’t plan to get married again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she said. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”