What Melanie Griffith Really Thinks About Daughter Dakota Johnson Dating Chris Martin

Melanie Griffith is over the moon about her daughter Dakota Johnson‘s beau Chris Martin.

The Working Girl star, 60, opened up about her daughter’s romance with the Coldplay frontman on Thursday when asked if she gave the Fifty Shades of Grey star any dating advice when it came to her relationship with Martin.

“I adore him!” Griffith said while at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Johnson and Martin sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles.

The two were “cozy, laughing and affectionate” a source said at the time, adding it was just the two of them enjoying dinner.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin speaking to Drew Barrymore (left)

The spent time together earlier this year while in Malibu with a different source telling PEOPLE, “They had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem to be catching up now.”

Martin and Johnson were later seen grabbing food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, where they were snapped smiling and laughing together. An eyewitness told PEOPLE, “Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together.”

Melanie Griffith John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

More recently, the two attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party together in February. The pair were photographed holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside of the bash.

While love seems to be in the air for Johnson, it’s also strong with Griffith despite her separation from Antonio Banderas in December 2015.

Banderas told People Now in April even though they were divorced, Griffith “is my family and I will love her until the day I die.”

Griffith tells PEOPLE the feeling is mutual, saying, “I will always love him and he will always love me. We had a great 20 years together.”

As for how she’ll spend her Mother’s Day this weekend, the mother of three says, “With all the kids and my mom!” Her mother Tippi Hedren, who starred in the Alfred Hitchcock classics The Birds and Marnie, is 88.