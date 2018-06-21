Peter Fonda has been reported to the Secret Service for an inappropriate tweet regarding Donald and Melania Trump‘s 12-year-old son, Barron.

The actor, 78, went after President Trump’s youngest child in the midst of the migrant crisis which has seen more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the Southern border. The since-deleted tweet called for Barron to be taken from his family in order to spur first lady into action against her husband’s family separation policy, which he reversed late Wednesday amid international outrage.

The first lady later reported Fonda to the Secret Service, her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed to PEOPLE.

Fonda, who is the younger brother of Oscar winner Jane Fonda, initially tweeted early Wednesday morning about the migrant crisis, hours before Trump signed an executive order reversing his own policy of separating families at the border.

“We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to. 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. F—,” the initial tweet read.

After facing backlash, the two-time Oscar nominee quickly deleted the tweet and issued an apology in a statement to CBS News.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda said in the statement. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”