Mel Gibson Stocks Up on Supplies in Rare Public Outing with Girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross made a trip to the grocery store while adhering to California’s Safe at Home mandate.

The couple were seen walking out of a store on Monday, with Gibson, 64, walking ahead while Ross, 29, followed behind with a shopping cart. Gibson kept a low profile with a flannel shirt and black shorts while Ross wore a large black hoodie with black workout pants.

Gibson and Ross have been dating since 2014 and welcomed their first child together in 2017, just weeks before attending the Academy Awards where Gibson was nominated for Best Director. The couple’s son, Lars Gerard, is Gibson’s 9th child and Ross’ first.

Although little Lars didn’t join his parents for the ceremony, he was present the day his dad learned of Hacksaw Ridge‘s Oscar nods — just four days after his son’s birth.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!” the actor and director said in a statement. “This is a truly wonderful honor.”

The couple have been low-key about their romance since they first started dating, but a source previously told PEOPLE they enjoyed their life together.

“She is great for him,” the source told PEOPLE in 2016. “She has her own life, but also seems to enjoy Mel’s … They are very much on the same page.”

