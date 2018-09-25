Mel Gibson Books His Second Directing Gig After Scandal: A Wild Bunch Remake

Mel Gibson will once again sit in the director’s chair.

The Oscar-winning director will helm and co-write a remake of the 1969 western The Wild Bunch, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. The project comes after his success directing Hacksaw Ridge in 2016, which earned him his first Oscar nomination since his domestic abuse scandal.

Gibson continues to face scrutiny over past controversies. He was sentenced to three years’ probation, counseling and community service in 2011 after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence allegedly committed against ex-wife Oksana Grigorieva in 2010.

He returned to Hollywood when he landed an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his work on Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.

“Mel has showed some remorse over his past behavior,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Gibson. “He was very stubborn about it for a long time. He now realizes that it was a distraction from his work. Mel wants to be remembered for his work. He has worked on his issues and has definitely shaped up.”

Gibson made a family-friendly comeback at the end of 2017 with the Christmas movie Daddy’s Home 2, starring alongside Mark Walhberg, Will Ferrell and John Lithgow. Ferrell offered support to Gibson while promoting the movie and hoped for the star to have a comeback.

“I think this was kind of a fun thing for him to step outside, be on camera after having an absence for a while, and also [doing] a family, PG-13 comedy was something he hasn’t really done,” Ferrell said to the NY Daily News last November about Gibson’s decision to appear in a lighthearted film. “I think if he chooses to do more of that, he’s going to be more than back.”