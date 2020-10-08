WATCH: Mel Gibson Reimagines Santa Claus as a Bitter and Violent Man in Fatman Trailer

Fatman will hit select theaters on Nov. 13 and will be made available digitally Nov. 17

Santa Claus isn't the jolly man we think he is.

On Wednesday, the trailer for Mel Gibson's upcoming movie, Fatman, debuted the actor's new take on Kris Kringle — a broke and gun-touting businessman who is bitter about the decline in Christmas spirit.

"I don't know what I'm doing wrong, I've lost my influence," Gibson's Santa Clause says in the video. "Maybe it's time I retire the coat...All I have is a loathing for a world that's forgotten."

The dark comedy follows Father Christmas as he enters into a partnership with the U.S. military to make some extra money as his "business" is in decline.

However, after gifting one bad 12-year-old a lump of coal for Christmas, he soon finds himself fighting off a deadly assassin (Walton Goggins) hired by the almost-teenager.

"You just messed up big time Fatman!" the young boy screams into the sky before calling up the assassin and saying, "I want the big man's head."

Soon enough, Goggins' assassin is able to track down the Gibson's Saint Nick.

"I've come for your head, fatman!" Goggins' assassin warns in the trailer, while Gibson's Santa replies, "You think you're the first?! You think I got this job because I'm fat and jolly?"