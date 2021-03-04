Mel Gibson Opens Up About His COVID Battle: 'It Doesn’t Feel Like Anything Else You've Ever Had'

Mel Gibson is opening up about his battle with COVID-19 last year.

"You feel pretty crummy for a while," Gibson, 65, told Extra's Terri Seymour in a new interview alongside his Boss Level costar Frank Gillo. "But they didn't have to use a ventilator or anything. And I got well," he said.

The actor, who made a full recovery after being treated for the virus last April at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, described COVID-19 as "the weirdest thing."

"It doesn't feel natural at all, it doesn't feel like anything else you've ever had," he said.

But the Braveheart star confirmed that he's "doing all right" now, joking, "I still get to the bathroom by myself."

PEOPLE confirmed Gibson's hospitalization for COVID-19 in July. The news was first reported by Australian news outlet The Daily Telegraph.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the star's rep told PEOPLE at the time. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

Prior to his health scare, Gibson was spotted at a grocery store in California with girlfriend Rosalind Ross last March. Gibson and Ross, who began dating in 2014, welcomed their first child together in 2017. The toddler, Lars Gerard, is Gibson's 9th child and Ross' first.

And according to Gibson, parenting a four-year-old in the house during the ongoing pandemic has been quite an experience for the Oscar winner.

"Having a 4-year-old, a 4-year-old boy who is a little Viking, it's just a handful anyway… no matter if it's a pandemic, no matter if he's at home, no matter if he's raiding distant shores, it doesn't matter," Gibson told Extra.