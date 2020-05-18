Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth play a father-daughter duo who get caught up in a deadly heist in Force of Nature

Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth Fight Criminals During a Hurricane in Force of Nature Trailer

A category 5 hurricane is just the backdrop in the thrilling new movie Force of Nature.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the first trailer for the film starring Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch and Mel Gibson.

The trailer starts tame enough Dr. Troy (Bosworth) pleading with a cop named Cardillo (Hirsch) to help her convince her dad, played by Gibson, to evacuate their apartment in the middle of a storm.

"If your dad doesn’t want to leave, I can’t force him," Cardillo tells Bosworth's Dr. Troy.

"Help me get him out of this building," Dr. Troy responds, as Gibson's Ray continues to refuse to leave.

When Cardillo hears a commotion and goes to check in downstairs, he finds a mob of men who shoot a man outside — and then proceed to hunt him down. Upstairs, as Cardillo's partner is about to get shot, Ray takes the attacker down, revealing himself as a retired detective who knows all about the man who came knocking.

"He’s part of a crew who does high-end heist jobs," Ray says. "I got a buddy downtown. He’s been facing these clowns for a month."

The rest of the action-packed trailer plays out across the building, where the men are after $55 million stored somewhere in a safe. Yet Ray isn't going to let them take it without fighting back.

"If we're gonna stand any kind of chance, we need all the firepower we can get," Ray says.

The movie will debut digital and On Demand on June 30, the same day it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray.