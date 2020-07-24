Mel Gibson Hospitalized for a Week After Contracting Coronavirus

Mel Gibson spent a week in the hospital after testing positive to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gibson, 64, fell ill with the potentially deadly virus back in April and has since made a full recovery, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the star's rep told PEOPLE. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

The actor was treated at a Los Angeles, California hospital.

Australian news outlet The Daily Telegraph was the first to report news of the star's health scare.

Gibson was spotted at a grocery store in California with girlfriend Rosalind Ross just in March shortly before his hospitalization. Gibson and Ross, who began dating in 2014, welcomed their first child together in 2017. The toddler, Lars Gerard, is Gibson’s 9th child and Ross’ first.

Last month, Winona Ryder recalled in an interview with The Sunday Times anti-Semitic comments that Gibson allegedly made to her in the 1990s, an incident she also discussed in a 2010 interview with GQ.

Gibson's representative told PEOPLE at the time that Ryder's account was "100 percent untrue."