Mel Gibson Dropped as Co-Grand Marshal from New Orleans Parade, Citing 'Threats That Cause Us Concern'

The Krewe of Endymion's announcement that Mel Gibson would serve as Co-Grand Marshal in an upcoming parade was met with criticism from multiple Jewish community groups

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 01:01 PM
mel gibson
Mel Gibson. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Mel Gibson will no longer be participating in an upcoming Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans after the group said it received "threats that cause us great concern" regarding the actor's involvement.

On Sunday, Krewe of Endymion said in a statement obtained by local station WWLTV that the krewe — one of the groups responsible for putting on Mardi Gras parades around the city, among other celebrations — "received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement" after it announced on Saturday that Gibson, 67, would be a co-Grand Marshal in February's upcoming Endymion Extravaganza.

"Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern," krewe spokesperson Dan Kelly told the outlet in a statement.

"In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade," the statement added.

A representative for Gibson told PEOPLE Monday that the actor and his team did not have any comment regarding the situation.

Mel Gibson
Kevin Winter/Getty

On Sunday, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and the Jewish Community Relations Council released a joint statement regarding Endymion's decision, saying that the groups "are appalled that Endymion chose Mel Gibson as the parade's 2023 Grand Marshal to begin with."

"Mel Gibson has a long history of making antisemitic, racist and misogynistic slurs," the groups wrote in a statement. "While the actor has made half-hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies, which may never heal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Given his history of fueling antisemitism and other forms of hate, we find his choice as Grand Marshal of Endymion was completely insulting and shortsighted," the statement added, noting that they hope Endymion's leadership "will take the opportunity to learn why the selection of Mel Gibson caused such pain and disappointment to the Jewish community as well as the marginalized communities he has harmed in the past."

Though Endymion cited "threats that cause us great concern" as they announced Gibson would no longer participate in the event, the group did not offer further specifics on reactions they received to their earlier announcement.

Gibson has been accused of anti-Semitic behavior multiple times in the past, including Winona Ryder's accusation that he once asked her whether she was an "oven dodger". (His rep called her allegation "%100 untrue").

He was also involved in a 2006 DUI arrest during which Gibson shouted an anti-Semitic slur at Los Angeles police officer James Mee and said "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world." The actor offered an apology for his behavior during the incident, for which he was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation.

Related Articles
Anna Kendrick attends a photocall for "Into The Woods" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 12, 2014 in London, England
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
Rooney Mara Didn't Want to 'Act Anymore' After 'Not a Good Experience' Filming Nightmare on Elm Street
Rooney Mara Says She Became More Selective About Roles After 'Elm Street' Reboot: 'Not a Good Experience'
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
WATCH: Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He's 'Liking' Her 'Cowgirl' Look in Premiere of New Show in Tennessee
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes as He Recovers from Hospital: 'Made My Spirits Sing'
Laura Dern at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Year award; Favorite Female Pop Artist award; Favorite Female Country Artist award; Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’; Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’; and Favorite Country Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
Laura Dern Recognized by a Taylor Swift Fan During a 'Jurassic Park' Tour After 'Bejeweled' Video
X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman, 2006
Hugh Jackman Says It Will Take '6 Months' to Get in Wolverine Shape for 'Deadpool 3'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady Left Her 'Completely Starstruck': 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1606412a) Sister Act, Maggie Smith, Whoopi Goldberg Film and Television
Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for 'Sister Act 3' : 'I'm Holding the Part'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Turns 59! A Look Back at His Wildest Purchases
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Recovery Update from the Hospital Following Snowplow Accident ( https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
The movie "Terminator 2: Judgment Day", (alt: T2) directed by James Cameron. Seen here, Earl Boen (as Dr. Silberman). Theatrical wide release July 3, 1991.
Earl Boen, 'Terminator' Star and Prolific Voice Actor, Dead at 81
Lupita Nyong'o, boyfriend
Who Is Lupita Nyong'o's Boyfriend? All About Selema Masekela
Hong Chau and Brendan Fraser at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Hong Chau Jokes Press with Brendan Fraser Is Like 'Traveling with a Member of the Beatles'
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Compares Growing Up as Child of Celebrity to 'Circus'