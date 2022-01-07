Mel Brooks' Life in Photos

Brooks had started to make a name for himself entertaining guests at hotels in the Catskills (he writes in his autobiography All About Me! that in his job as a "pool tummeler," whose sole purpose it was to keep poolgoers amused, he would put on a derby hat, alpaca coat and carry two rock-filled suitcases, then fall into the pool for laughs).

But World War II put a pause on his burgeoning show business career, and he joined the Army Specialized Training Reserve program at the Virginia Military Institute before going to basic training at Fort Sill. He served overseas at the end of the war in various duties, but once again got a chance to work as a performer when he was asked to join a touring variety show to entertain the troops in the Army camps still stationed in Europe.