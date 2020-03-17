Mel Brooks and His Son Explain the Importance of Social Distancing While Separated by a Glass Door

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

If you don’t believe the experts, let American treasure Mel Brooks and his son Max explain why you should stay home to fight the coronavirus.

The two appear in a video posted to Max’s Twitter about the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video starts out with Max standing next to a glass door, where his comedic legend dad appears.

“Hi, I’m Max Brooks, I’m 47 years old. This is my dad, Mel Brooks, he’s 93,” Max starts as Mel walks into the frame and knocks on the glass separating them.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK,” Max continues. “But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”

He adds: “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

“So practice social distancing,” Max says as Mel nods encouragingly. “Avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep 6 feet away from people. And if you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home.”

“Do your part, don’t be a spreader,” Max adds as Mel taps on the glass once again and tells him to “Go home!” with a sweet smile.

The father-son duo are the latest to stress the importance of social distancing as the world reckons with the pandemic that has lead to over 7,300 deaths and over 185,000 reported cases.

To combat the spread, health organizations and governments around the world have asked for people to stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings.

Social distancing for individuals is described by Harvard Health as “maintaining enough distance between yourself and another person to reduce the risk of breathing in droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.” Studies have shown the flu virus can spread as far as 6 to 8 feet from coughing or sneezing.