Megyn Kelly Reacts to Charlize Theron Playing Her in Bombshell: 'I Could Do Worse'

Megyn Kelly is opening up about being played by Charlize Theron in the upcoming Fox News drama film Bombshell.

The former NBC News talk show host, 48, told the Daily Mail she didn’t “know anything about” the film as she and her husband Douglas Brunt headed to the wedding of Fox News contributor Guy Benson and Adam Wise.

While Kelly hasn’t seemed to catch up with the film, which released a teaser trailer last month, she didn’t seem to mind who was playing her.

“I’m her fan,” Kelly said of Theron. “She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse.”

As for whether she’ll watch the film, she told the outlet, “I haven’t decided yet.”

The film also stars Nicole Kidman ⁠— as Gretchen Carlson ⁠— and Margot Robbie as women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow. Kelly and Carlson, 53, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

Image zoom Charlize Theron; Megyn Kelly Michael Buckner/Getty; Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News via Getty

In March, Theron said she had “empathy” for Kelly after playing her in the movie.

“I didn’t know how complicated her situation was,” Theron told Variety at the SXSW premiere of her movie Long Shot. “I think for a lot of people, they didn’t understand why she just didn’t speak up. She was in a complicated place, and as a human being, I have empathy for that. And I don’t think a lot of people truly understood that.”

In her 2016 memoir Settle for More, Kelly detailed the sexual harassment she said she endured while working for Ailes. He was accused of similar behavior by numerous women at Fox News, which he vehemently denied until his death in May 2017.

RELATED: See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell Trailer

Carlson and Kelly’s allegations, along with other women at the network, led to Ailes’ resignation from the company in July 2016.

Carlson’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes was one of the first building steps toward the #MeToo movement that would later become prevalent in the fall of 2017.

Rounding out the A-list cast is Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Mark Duplass, Malcolm McDowell, Connie Britton and Kate McKinnon.

Bombshell hits theaters in December.