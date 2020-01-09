Megyn Kelly's Husband Calls Charlize Theron's Portrayal of Her 'a Little One Dimensional'

Megyn Kelly‘s husband is breaking his silence on Charlize Theron‘s portrayal of his wife in Bombshell.

In a round table interview, Kelly and husband Doug Brunt, joined her fellow former Fox colleagues — Juliet Huddy (former host of Fox News’ The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet), Rudi Bakhtiar (former Fox News reporter) and Julie Zann (former associate producer of Fox News Live) — to share their reactions on how the recently released movie Bombshell portrayed their real-life experiences with sexual harassment at the network.

The wide-ranging discussion was to allow the women to tell their own stories in their own words.

Brunt, who was portrayed in the film by The Morning Show‘s Mark Duplass, shared his thoughts on Theron’s performance.

“Physically it was there,” he said. “I thought the voice was forced, trying to get down deep. I just thought it was a little one dimensional and just didn’t capture some of your humor.”

He added, “I thought she did a nice, you know, she’s talented.”

Kelly also shared her thoughts, saying, “I can’t speak to the job Charlize Theron did because I’m just too close to it. It’s too weird to see somebody, who looks just like you, on the screen pretending to be you.”

The movie tracks the fall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) after Kelly and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) accuse him of sexual harassment.

In December, Kelly revealed she’d seen Bombshell in an Instagram post, writing that she had “nothing to do with this film” but that watching it “was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it.”

“Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal,” Kelly added. “My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.”

Later that month, Theron said she thought Kelly was “incredibly kind” in her reaction to the film.

“I think she was incredibly kind,” Theron said while on Good Morning America. “I’ve always said that I have great empathy for all the women who have to watch this film because I do think that even though there is a catharsis around it. It’s also having to go back to a place and time in your life that you don’t want to be defined by. And you just maybe want to put it behind you.”

She continued, “I think we’re living in such an interesting moment right now where we’re actually having a real conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace. I think because that’s happening a lot of these women are feeling that the importance of getting this story out there is more important.”

“I have great empathy. Of course, it must be incredibly emotional to go on this journey again and rewatch it, so I’m just grateful to all of these women that we have this story,” Theron added. “I wished this had never happened to them, but I think this story is and will be part of a historical moment that really changes things for women.”

The film also stars Margot Robbie as a fictional Fox News employee and Kate McKinnon as a producer on the show.

Theron received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Kelly. Kidman and Robbie also received SAG Awards for their performances, with Robbie also nabbing a Golden Globe nomination.

Bombshell is currently in theaters.