Meghan McCain Calls Gwyneth Paltrow's Part-Time Living Situation with Husband 'Rich People Stuff'

Meghan McCain isn’t sold on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s unconventional living situation with husband Brad Falchuk.

The Goop mogul revealed that she and Falchuk, who tied the knot in September, only live together four nights a week, after which he goes back to his own house.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow, 46, said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

While discussing Paltrow’s admission on Monday’s episode of The View, McCain, 34, called it “rich people stuff.”

“What if you can’t afford two houses? Come on you, guys,” she said.

McCain continued: “Everybody’s different…I don’t try and judge anybody else’s marriage because you don’t know what goes on and what works for people. But the rent alone would be enough to make me angry… so I probably wouldn’t do it.”

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg disagreed, saying, “I love it. I’ve done it. I don’t want anybody in my house.”

“You can come and cook, you can come and hang out, you can sleep (over) and then you gotta go home,” Goldberg said. “I don’t want your drawers on the bathroom floor!”

The unorthodox living arrangement has the stamp of approval from Paltrow’s intimacy coach, who told her that it gives their marriage “polarity.”

Paltrow and the American Horror Story producer, 48, married in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons after dating for more than three years.

In Goop magazine’s Sex & Love issue in January 2018, Paltrow raved about Falchuk, calling him the “man I was meant to be with.”

The couple celebrated their union in a rather untraditional way, heading off on a honeymoon to the Maldives with their respective children and Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends,” Paltrow told the Times.

She elaborated on the trip in January, calling it a “very modern honeymoon” on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 42, announced their split in 2014 after 11 years of marriage with a famous statement declaring they were “consciously uncoupling.”

In the years since, the pair, who share 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses, have remained close, with the Avengers: Endgame actress even taking Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson under her wing.

“I adore her,” Paltrow told the Times of 29-year-old Johnson. “[She’s] a fantastic woman.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Paltrow “has worked hard to integrate Dakota into family life – even suggesting that she join family vacations.”

“She’s very much in love with her husband and loves sharing time with everyone she considers part of her family,” the insider said. “At this point that very much includes Dakota.”