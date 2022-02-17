Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Team Up for R-Rated Musical

Megan Thee Stallion is "so excited" make her film debut with F---ing Identical Twins, also starring Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to the big screen.

THR describes the project as "a 'subversive' spin on The Parent Trap," in which co-writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp also star as "two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again."

Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) is set to direct the A24 film, which is based on a 2014 two-man live production from Sharp and Jackson.

F---ing Identical Twins will feature original songs from Sharp, Jackson and composer Karl Saint Lucy, according to Variety.

Megan celebrated boarding the project on Instagram Thursday, sharing a screen grab of THR's story about her casting alongside that of Yang, 31, Lane, 66, and Mullally, 63.

"HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS," the "Savage" artist wrote in her caption.

"Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of s---😂," she added. "I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything 💙💙💙."

Yang also shared the news on his Instagram Story, thanking his "gods" Sharp, Jackson and Charles.

It has been a banner year for Megan who, aside from her various professional projects, also recently graduated college.

The three-time Grammy Award winner graduated in December from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration, achieving a long-held goal that has remained close to heart amid her catapult to fame.

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," she wrote on Twitter with "#MeganTheeGraduate," which trended afterward, featuring a custom emoji of Megan in her cap and tassel.