Megan Mullally is bringing all the laughs to her new gig as host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Will & Grace actress, 60, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday with a cute introduction by husband, former Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman.

“Ladies and gentleman it is my extreme pleasure to introduce to you the host of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Megan Mullally!” Offerman, 48, said in the video.

Stepping to the side to reveal his wife, Mullally said, “I’m Megan Mullally, and I’m the host.”

In the caption of the video, the actress wrote, “BUM-BA-DA-DUM! I’m hosting the 25th Anniversary Screen Actors Guild Awards!!”

“Thank you so much for asking me. I’m VERY excited. I just hope that Lady Gaga and i aren’t wearing the same dress… again. see you guys January 27th @tnt @tbs 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩,” she added.

SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell said she is “delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary.”

“This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show,” she continued.”

Mullally shared her own sentiments, saying, “As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary.”

The actress has received four SAG Awards, two Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe nominations.

The announcement came after the nominations for the SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday morning.

The 25th annual televised show will present 13 awards — which focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture — for acting in film and television.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.