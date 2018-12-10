Megan Fox Was Afraid She’d Be Painted an ‘Unsympathetic Victim’ If She Shared #MeToo Stories

Megan Fox hasn’t spoken up about the #MeToo movement because she was afraid of how people would respond.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actress, 32, shared that although she’s addressed injustices directed towards women in Hollywood before, based on the backlash she’s faced throughout her career, she thought she would be painted as an “unsympathetic victim” if she chose to add her voice to the conversation surrounding sexual misconduct.

“I didn’t speak out for many reasons,” she told the newspaper. “I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim.”

“I thought if ever there were a time when the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I came forward with my story,” she continued.

Megan Fox

Although Fox mentioned that she had “quite a few stories” involving misconduct directed towards her, she shared that she wouldn’t be commenting on them in public.

“I don’t feel it’s my job to punish someone because they did something bad to me,” she shared. “I’m not the universal hammer of justice.”

Fox, who shares three sons with husband Brian Austin Green — Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2 — went on to share that she thinks about how to raise her boys to respect women “a lot.”

“I’m the window through which they see all women now. I’m the introduction to the divine feminine,” she shared. “And if they feel safe with me as the main woman in their life, it’s likely they’ll feel safe with women in general. If they see their father being respectful of me, it’s likely that’s what they’ll think all men should do.”

“It sounds simply,” she continued, before adding that “it’s probably not.”