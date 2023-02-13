Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)

Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account Sunday after removing all of her photos with Machine Gun Kelly

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 02:34 PM

Megan Fox is "very upset" with Machine Gun Kelly after a fight over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

A source says the actress, 36, is not on speaking terms at the moment with her musician fiancé, 32, following a dispute during Super Bowl weekend. "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," says the source.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source adds, noting that while the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Fox first hinted at a possible breakup between on Instagram Sunday when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire. The actress also wiped all photos and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page then deleted her Instagram account entirely hours later.

Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly responded that it could've been her: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. However, the pair attended Drake's party together the night before on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split

Before Fox deleted her Instagram account, she also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years. Kelly's Instagram profile still features multiple photos of him with Fox.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and though production was quickly halted due to the pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after.

Fox recently joined Kelly for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album, and praised him for handling his loss at the awards show with "a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before" in a now-deleted tribute shared to Instagram.

Related Articles
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Tells Fans He Was 'Electrocuted' During Performance: 'My Hair Stood Up'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks
65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Congratulates MGK on His First Grammy Nom: 'You Work Harder Than Anyone I've Ever Known'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJN13ZJibf/ machinegunkelly Verified it’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠 3h
Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys European Tour with 13-Year-Old Daughter Casie and Fiancée Megan Fox
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
https://www.instagram.com/p/CepN8mwpvCE/?hl=en machinegunkelly Verified pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS. coming later this year…🎬 1h
Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker