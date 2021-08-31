Megan Fox to Join Expendables Franchise in Fourth Film Alongside Returning Cast

Megan Fox is joining the fourth film in the action franchise alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Tony Jaa

Megan Fox is bringing her talents to The Expendables franchise.

A fourth follow-up to the 2010 hit action film is currently in the works, and Fox, 35, is set to join along with newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and martial arts master Tony Jaa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Original Expendables stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone will all reprise their roles as Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, Toll Road and Barney Ross, respectively, for the fourth film.

The latest Expendables movie will be produced by Statham along with Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger. While plot details haven't been revealed, THR reports that the new film "will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries," much like the previous three.

THE EXPENDABLES 3 Credit: Phil Bray/Lionsgate/courtesy Everett

The first Expendables movie — which starred Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger — was followed by two sequels, the first of which premiered in 2012 and the second in 2014. The fourth Expendables film has been in the works since the mid-2010s.

"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film," Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

Fox joins The Expendables cast following her most recent roles in Midnight in the Switchgrass and Till Death. Next up, she's set to star in Netflix's upcoming thriller Night Teeth and the Andy Garcia and Oscar Isaac movie Big Gold Brick.

Megan Fox Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Fox co-starred in Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Director Randall Emmett previously said there was "magic in [the] room" when he filmed the couple's scenes.

"I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerized by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' " Emmett, 50, told Yahoo Entertainment.

And while she's been lucky enough to work with her boyfriend and just landed another major role with the Expendables announcement, Fox knows what she wants in her next project.

The Transformer star said in a recent interview with InStyle that she's not looking for prestigious work, but is instead hoping to land a superhero role in the future.

"I won't lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I've always wanted to play, and do one of those," she said. "People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn't get you the big awards."