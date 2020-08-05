Megan Fox posed on Instagram with Machine Gun Kelly for the first time

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly ‘My Heart Is All Yours’ in First Instagram Picture Together

Megan Fox has a sweet message for new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox, 34, posted a mirror selfie with the rapper, 30, on Instagram Wednesday. The shot made their relationship official on her page days after Kelly did the same with his own mirror selfie.

Fox's picture shows the two posing with towel wrapped around their waists, as Fox wears a bikini top and Kelly is shirtless. Fox also holds tight on to Kelly with her arm looped around him.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Fox wrote alongside the picture, adding two knife emojis and a black heart emoji, similar to the ones Kelly added to his own post.

And just like Kelly's picture, Fox's shows the two in black and white.

The photo comes two months after the couple were first romantically linked in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Fox recalled first meeting Kelly on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which has recently resumed filming in Puerto Rico and is directed by Emmett, 49.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.