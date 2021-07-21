Megan Fox: I Stopped Drinking Alcohol After Making 'Belligerent' Comments at 2009 Golden Globes

On the 2009 Golden Globes red carpet, Megan Fox said she believes she looks like "a doppelgänger for Alan Alda" before adding, "I'm a man"

Megan Fox is taking responsibility for comments she made at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards while explaining her decision not to drink today.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the 35-year-old actress reflected on different iconic ensembles she has rocked over the years, pausing after arriving at her stunning gold 2009 Globes gown to address remarks she made after having alcohol that night.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," said Fox. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that."

"Now I don't drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star went on. "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event."

"I don't remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up," she added.

In a clip from Fox's 2009 red-carpet interview, obtained by TMZ, the actress said in part that she believes looks like "a doppelgänger for Alan Alda" before adding, "I'm a man."

"I'm so painfully insecure. I'm on the verge of vomiting right now," she told Giuliana Rancic. "I'm so horrified that I'm here."

Fox also told Rancic, 46, "I really want [Salma Hayek's] boobs," which she called "amazing" and "perfect," and touched on why then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green wasn't in attendance with her at the event. (The actor, 48, confirmed their split last year after almost 10 years of marriage.)

"He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man — he has an ego," she said of Green. "I think he's probably working on music; I don't think he cares [about watching the show]."

Fox also said "I basically starve myself for a month" to achieve her "22-inch waist," before quickly adding, "I'm kidding. I did a lot of Pilates. An immense amount of Pilates."

While the Jennifer's Body actress told Esquire back in 2013 that "I can't stand pills. I don't like drinking. I don't like feeling out of control," she did recently open up about drinking ayahuasca with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while the couple was on vacation.

"We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, referring to the psychoactive tea that is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations. "So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can't shower because they're in a drought," she continued. "... [There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."

When it came to the actual ceremony and drinking the ayahuasca, Fox said the experience went on for three nights and was "incredibly intense."