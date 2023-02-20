Megan Fox Is 'Still Not in a Good Place' with Machine Gun Kelly After Shutting Down Infidelity Rumors: Source

The actress previously stated on Instagram that there has been "no third party interference" in her relationship with Kelly

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 20, 2023 09:41 PM
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "still not in a good place," a source tells PEOPLE, after the actress returned to Instagram Sunday to shut down rumors about the couple.

Fox, 36, who completely deactivated her Instagram account last week after hinting at a potential breakup between her and 32-year-old Kelly (real name Colson Baker), shared a post after reactivating it stating that there was no cheating involved in the relationship.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote. "You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

A source who is familiar with both Fox and Kelly tells PEOPLE that the Transformers actress had initially suspected something was amiss and reacted out of emotion.

"She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit," the source says. "She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source

"Their relationship is crazy and intense," the source adds, "yet it wouldn't be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week."

Reps for Fox and Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a post Fox shared earlier this month that hinted at a potential split, she uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and confirmed their relationship by July of that year. Kelly later proposed to Fox in January 2022.

Related Articles
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Says No Cheating Was Involved in MGK Relationship as She Returns to Instagram
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
Sophie Lloyd attends the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Kurios: Cabinet Of Curiosities" at Royal Albert Hall on January 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses 'Disrespectful' and 'Meritless' Cheating Rumors
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks
machine gun kelly
Photos of Megan Fox and Her 'Twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'