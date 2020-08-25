Megan Fox Says She Still Deals with 'Misogynistic' Perceptions: It's 'Lived for Over a Decade'

"It's bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that's lived for over a decade," Megan Fox said

Megan Fox is no stranger to dealing with misogyny in Hollywood.

The actress, 34, opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight about being on the receiving end of harsh attacks throughout her career.

"I'm going through some stuff right now where perceptions are still very misogynistic and sexist and one-sided," the mother of three shared. "For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy."

"I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know?" Fox noted, referencing her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, whom she split from late last this year.

"It's bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that's lived for over a decade," she added. "And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place."

However, Fox said that she chooses not to let the opinions of others get to her.

"I would never fill my brain with anything trolls have to say," Fox said. "My reality is obviously going to shift to fit my own belief systems. When I stopped being afraid and I started embracing life and being excited about life, then my life became more exciting."

In recent years, Fox has spoken out about her experiences as a woman working in Hollywood. Last September, the actress said she nearly reached a 'breaking point" after the 2009 release of Jennifer’s Body.

"It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” Fox told ET. “It preceded a breaking point for me.”

"I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” she said. “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out.”

She added, “So I went through a very dark moment after that.”

But now, the actress seems to be happier — and busier — than ever. Along with currently filming her upcoming action movie Rogue in Bulgaria, Fox is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two confirmed their romance in July, just two months after Fox and Green, 47, announced their split.

Earlier this month, Fox shared yet another mirror selfie of she and Kelly, this time with the "Bad Things" rapper showing off his chest tattoos with a towel wrapped around his waist as the actress wore a bikini top and a towel around her waist, as well.