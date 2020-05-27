Brian Austin Green confirmed last week on his podcast that he and his wife, Megan Fox, had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage

Megan Fox Steps Out for the First Time Since News of Her Split from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is looking ready for the summer.

The actress, 34, was photographed on Wednesday for the first time since the news of her split from her husband Brian Austin Green. Fox, who shares three sons with Green, 46, grabbed a coffee while running errands around Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Transformers star appeared casual in a black T-shirt, leopard print sweatpants and sunglasses with her dark tresses styled in chic waves.

Last week, Green confirmed the two had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green in an episode titled "Context."

The revelation came just days after Fox was seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Seen with Machine Gun Kelly as Husband Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post on Her Birthday

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

“We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," Green — who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, with Fox — said.

He said the two had agreed on co-parenting amicably after watching several bitter splits tear apart families.

"As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids."

During the podcast, Green also said that their decision to separate had nothing to do with anyone "cheating".

Green went on to address Fox's relationship with Kelly, whom she met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Image zoom Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Getty Images (3)

"I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he said.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

While they are separated, Green did not rule out reconciling once again.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."

"So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."

The former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

For her part, Fox has remained silent on their separation, although she did make a cameo on Kelly's latest music video, "Bloody Valentine," which debuted after Green's podcast went live.

A source told PEOPLE that Fox and Kelly are enjoying being together during the pandemic.