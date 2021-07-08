Megan Fox Slams 'Patriarchy' and 'Ridiculous' Comments About 4-Year Age Gap with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is done dealing with double standards and criticism about her personal life.

Fox shared with the outlet that since going public with their relationship, she's experienced criticism over the pair's age difference.

"You want to talk about patriarchy?" Fox said. "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19."

The actress continued by noting that in her opinion, the age gap wouldn't be a big deal to her critics if it involved other male stars. "No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger," she added. "Four years? Go f--- yourself."

"We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way," Fox concluded.

Fox explained that whenever she's out, she's typically asked, "Where are your kids?" before answering with her perfect clap back, "Do you ask their dad when he's out?"

"No," Fox continued, "because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me."

The actress discussed the "pressure" that comes with women in Hollywood being mothers. She said over the past year, she's been "very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people."

And the star is no stranger to having negative comments thrown at her. She has shared in the past how her mental health was negatively affected by the way she was portrayed in her early career, telling Refinery 29 that there was a "bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at me for years."

"We have to be careful with our words — they're powerful. That's something I wish most people would understand. We live in a culture where it's a game to be the most hateful to get the most attention," she continued.