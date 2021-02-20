Megan Fox Says She 'Never Made Any Statements' About Wearing Masks After Fake Tweet Goes Viral
"The internet is so FUN," Fox wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday
Megan Fox is setting the record straight after she went viral on Friday following a fake screenshot of an Instagram post which claimed she addressed not wearing a mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actress, 34, made a statement on her Instagram Stories on Friday night, writing, "I've never made any statements regarding wearing masks."
"Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done," Fox wrote, adding, "The internet is so FUN."
Accompanying the fake screenshot that went viral in a since-deleted tweet was a photo of Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, walking side-by-side that also circulated online. Fox held two masks in her right hand in the photo.
The fake post was taken from a 2014 social media post Fox shared on Instagram that condemned bullying which was later photoshopped. The Transformers actress does not have a Twitter account.
Fox and Kelly recently celebrated Valentine's Day together with the singer sharing never-before-seen photos on Instagram.
RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His 'Bloody Valentine' as They Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day
"I wear your blood around my neck 🔪♾🌹," the "Bloody Valentine" singer wrote, along with a photo of a necklace that had what appeared to be a blood drop. "My bloody valentine," he called Fox.
The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after the Jennifer's Body star was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.
A source told PEOPLE last month the two were not engaged but were very happy together.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," said the source, going on to note that the actress is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.
"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the source added.
Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and went Instagram official with their relationship last July.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.